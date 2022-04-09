Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $6.16 Million Stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 82.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,443 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Kohl’s worth $6,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after buying an additional 11,313 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 88,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KSS shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.54.

KSS opened at $57.81 on Friday. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $64.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is 31.15%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

