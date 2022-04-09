Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 38,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,342,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RSG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.57.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 259,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.03 per share, with a total value of $30,320,717.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders acquired 710,420 shares of company stock worth $83,099,992 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RSG opened at $135.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.91. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.33 and a twelve month high of $145.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.42%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.54%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

