Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 13,054 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,436 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 13,054 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $6,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 110.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 1,340.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 66.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $411.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $404.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $406.79. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $368.78 and a 52-week high of $463.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 31.00%. The company had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on COO. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Guggenheim raised Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.00.

In related news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 13,039 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total value of $5,414,314.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total value of $2,363,406.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,346 shares of company stock valued at $8,072,449. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

