Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 4,018 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,018 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $5,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in IQVIA by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp increased its holdings in IQVIA by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.39.

IQVIA stock opened at $252.29 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.66 and a 12 month high of $285.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.28. The company has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.86, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.46.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA (Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.