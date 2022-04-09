Quebecoin (QBC) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

Quebecoin (QBC) traded up 48.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Quebecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Quebecoin has traded 30.8% lower against the US dollar. Quebecoin has a total market cap of $8,565.86 and $4.00 worth of Quebecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000260 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 98.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Quebecoin

Quebecoin (QBC) is a coin. Quebecoin’s total supply is 8,803,138 coins and its circulating supply is 6,703,138 coins. Quebecoin’s official website is www.quebecoin.org . Quebecoin’s official Twitter account is @quebecoin_qbc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quebecoin is https://reddit.com/r/Quebecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Québecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. It was launched in April 2014 and abandoned in the next few days. Over the past six weeks, the community of miners and investors have been coordinating a re-launch and preparing all the required pieces, including the removal of a 50% premine. The coin now has a 21M supply. “

Quebecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quebecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quebecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quebecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

