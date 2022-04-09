Quebecoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.00 (QBC)

Quebecoin (QBC) traded 48.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 9th. Quebecoin has a total market capitalization of $8,565.86 and $4.00 worth of Quebecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quebecoin has traded down 30.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Quebecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000260 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 98.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quebecoin Profile

Quebecoin is a coin. Quebecoin’s total supply is 8,803,138 coins and its circulating supply is 6,703,138 coins. The Reddit community for Quebecoin is https://reddit.com/r/Quebecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quebecoin’s official Twitter account is @quebecoin_qbc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quebecoin’s official website is www.quebecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Québecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. It was launched in April 2014 and abandoned in the next few days. Over the past six weeks, the community of miners and investors have been coordinating a re-launch and preparing all the required pieces, including the removal of a 50% premine. The coin now has a 21M supply. “

Quebecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quebecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quebecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quebecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

