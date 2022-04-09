Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

DGX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $148.58.

DGX opened at $140.00 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $125.69 and a fifty-two week high of $174.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.41 and a 200-day moving average of $145.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.02). Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 16.97%.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

