Quest Solution (OTCMKTS:QUES) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Quest Solution Inc (OTCMKTS:QUES – Get Rating) traded down 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.67 and last traded at $6.81. 2,136 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 58,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.84.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.22.
Quest Solution Company Profile (OTCMKTS:QUES)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Quest Solution (QUES)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Quest Solution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Solution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.