Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Sold by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 123.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 18.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 643 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 54.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 736 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $105.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.88. Ralph Lauren Co. has a one year low of $100.44 and a one year high of $142.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.43.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RL. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wedbush downgraded Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

