Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 85,983 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 486,062 shares.The stock last traded at $18.56 and had previously closed at $18.99.

PACK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Ranpak from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Ranpak from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Ranpak from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -452.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average of $30.16.

Ranpak ( NYSE:PACK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter.

In other Ranpak news, Director Kurt Zumwalt sold 6,885 shares of Ranpak stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $235,122.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Ranpak during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ranpak during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Ranpak during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Ranpak by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ranpak during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands.

