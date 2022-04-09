Ravencoin (RVN) Price Reaches $0.0595 on Top Exchanges

Ravencoin (RVN) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 9th. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $622.75 million and approximately $28.31 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ravencoin has traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0595 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ravencoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00046239 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

About Ravencoin

RVN is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 10,473,290,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.