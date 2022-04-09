Raymond James Analysts Give Stantec (TSE:STN) a C$85.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$85.00 target price on Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

STN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Stantec from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. National Bankshares raised shares of Stantec from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and set a C$80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$76.42.

STN stock opened at C$62.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$64.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$66.31. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of C$52.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$73.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.91 billion and a PE ratio of 34.52.

Stantec ( TSE:STN Get Rating ) (NYSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.57. The company had revenue of C$916.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$922.52 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stantec will post 3.3900003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 36.67%.

In related news, Director Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.81, for a total value of C$618,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,627,576.25. Insiders sold a total of 47,644 shares of company stock valued at $2,997,658 in the last three months.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

