Raymond James Lowers The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target to $215.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $230.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $219.32.

PNC stock opened at $184.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.26. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $170.14 and a 12 month high of $228.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.08 and its 200 day moving average is $201.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.07. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.40%.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,825,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,265,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,500,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 102,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,062,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 87,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,151,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

