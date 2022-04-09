Raymond James Raises Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Price Target to C$8.75

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$8.75 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Champion Iron presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$7.79.
CIA opened at C$7.09 on Tuesday. Champion Iron has a twelve month low of C$3.71 and a twelve month high of C$7.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.22. The company has a market cap of C$3.59 billion and a PE ratio of 6.66.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a yield of 1.73%. Champion Iron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.80%.
About Champion Iron (Get Rating)
Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.
See Also
