Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 304 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 4.3% during the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 80.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $161,454.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,374 shares of company stock worth $895,464. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.22.

Shares of ES opened at $92.53 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $93.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.29 and its 200 day moving average is $85.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.43.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.03%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

