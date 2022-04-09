Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 200.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter worth $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 119.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CRL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.40.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total value of $5,033,250.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total value of $115,168.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,975 shares of company stock worth $11,791,146. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $302.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $294.61 and a 200 day moving average of $350.46. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.30 and a 12 month high of $460.21. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $905.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

