Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 252 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 4,223.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 104,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,371,000 after purchasing an additional 101,754 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 97.3% during the third quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 310,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,948,000 after purchasing an additional 153,361 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.6% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 59.1% during the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 594,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,877,000 after purchasing an additional 220,733 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 723.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 177,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,432,000 after buying an additional 156,383 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Shares of TER stock opened at $108.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.51 and a twelve month high of $168.91. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.32.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.38% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.93%.

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $336,263.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 2,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total value of $389,801.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,775 shares of company stock valued at $2,901,506 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Teradyne from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Craig Hallum raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Teradyne from $160.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.11.

Teradyne Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.