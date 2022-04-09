Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 898 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Ball were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLL. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ball by 1,357.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ball by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Ball by 129.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ball by 1,025.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLL. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ball from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

In other Ball news, Director Betty J. Sapp purchased 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.55 per share, with a total value of $116,519.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Daniel William Fisher purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.86 per share, for a total transaction of $601,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 15,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,499 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $87.42 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $77.95 and a 12-month high of $98.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.50.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

