Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Donaldson in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Donaldson by 174.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DCI. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $51.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.52 and a 12-month high of $69.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $802.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.36 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.20%.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

