Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $441,000 Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,338 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 60,586 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 20,960 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,208,000. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 100,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the period. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.50.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 108.10% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 272.73%.

Hanesbrands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HBI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

In related news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 34,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $501,691.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $97,562.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

