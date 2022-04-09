Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 1,469 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,955,000 after acquiring an additional 61,130 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 943,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,212,000 after acquiring an additional 130,339 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in National Retail Properties by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in National Retail Properties by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in National Retail Properties by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 232,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,061,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NNN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

NNN stock opened at $45.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.89. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.65 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The company has a quick ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.49 and a 200-day moving average of $44.94.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 39.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.40%.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

