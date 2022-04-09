Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.62

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.62 and traded as low as $1.05. Recon Technology shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 1,201,260 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Recon Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.61. The company has a current ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCON. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Recon Technology during the second quarter worth $776,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Recon Technology during the second quarter worth $45,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Recon Technology during the third quarter worth $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Recon Technology during the third quarter worth $811,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Recon Technology during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

About Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON)

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

