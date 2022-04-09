Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) Shares Down 10.9%

Reliance Global Group Inc (NASDAQ:RELI – Get Rating)’s share price fell 10.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.51 and last traded at $3.61. 437,980 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 3,347,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELI. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Reliance Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Reliance Global Group by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 14,320 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Reliance Global Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Reliance Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000.

Reliance Global Group, Inc is a diversified company, which engages in the business of insurance market and other relates sectors. It focuses on acquisition strategy, wholesale, and retail insurance agencies. The company was founded on August 2, 2013 and is headquartered in Lakewood, NJ.

