Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,418 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Relx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Relx by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Relx by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Relx by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. 15.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Relx alerts:

Shares of RELX opened at $31.70 on Friday. Relx Plc has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $32.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.40 and a 200-day moving average of $30.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.482 dividend. This is a boost from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 2.2%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RELX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Relx in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Relx from GBX 2,600 ($34.10) to GBX 2,650 ($34.75) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,750 ($36.07) to GBX 2,730 ($35.80) in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,804.67.

Relx Company Profile (Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.