Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Remy Cointreau SA is an operator of Wine & Spirits market. The company’s portfolio consists of Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur as well as the Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore and The Botanist spirits. Remy Cointreau SA is headquartered in Cognac, France. “
Several other research analysts have also commented on REMYY. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Rémy Cointreau from €185.00 ($203.30) to €180.00 ($197.80) and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Rémy Cointreau from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, HSBC raised Rémy Cointreau from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.86.
Rémy Cointreau Company Profile
RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.
