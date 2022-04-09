Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Amedisys, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Amedisys in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 4th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.38. William Blair also issued estimates for Amedisys’ FY2022 earnings at $5.41 EPS.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $559.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.18 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amedisys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.56.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $166.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.36 and a 200 day moving average of $155.62. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $122.12 and a fifty-two week high of $292.97.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMED. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 233 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 214.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total value of $443,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys (Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.