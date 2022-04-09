Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ricoh Company, Ltd.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:RICOY)

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ricoh in a research report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ricoh’s FY2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS.
Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Ricoh had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 0.68%.
Shares of Ricoh stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.89 and a beta of 0.73. Ricoh has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.23.
Ricoh Company Profile
Ricoh Co, Ltd. engages in the development, production, sale, and provision of services for imaging systems, industrial printers, and network equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Printing, Office Services, Commercial Printing, Industrial Printing, Thermal, and Others. The Office Printing segment provides multifunction devices, printers, and copiers for offices.
