Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ricoh Company, Ltd.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:RICOY)

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ricoh in a research report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ricoh’s FY2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Get Ricoh alerts:

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Ricoh had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 0.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ricoh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of Ricoh stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.89 and a beta of 0.73. Ricoh has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.23.

Ricoh Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ricoh Co, Ltd. engages in the development, production, sale, and provision of services for imaging systems, industrial printers, and network equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Printing, Office Services, Commercial Printing, Industrial Printing, Thermal, and Others. The Office Printing segment provides multifunction devices, printers, and copiers for offices.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ricoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ricoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.