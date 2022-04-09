Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 129.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,269 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.29% of Resideo Technologies worth $10,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REZI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 864.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6,868.8% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.
Shares of REZI stock opened at $21.46 on Friday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.20 and a 12 month high of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.50.
Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Resideo Technologies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.
About Resideo Technologies (Get Rating)
Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.
