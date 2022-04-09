ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $359,551.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,613 shares of company stock valued at $10,505,593. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $249.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.33. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.09 and a 1-year high of $301.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $243.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.49.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The business had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.32%.

RMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.11.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

