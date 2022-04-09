ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,401 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $8,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the third quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 32.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on RMD shares. Bank of America upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.11.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $359,551.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.94, for a total value of $1,373,009.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,613 shares of company stock valued at $10,505,593. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $249.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.33. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.09 and a fifty-two week high of $301.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $243.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.84.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47. The firm had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.49 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

