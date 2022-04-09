Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 38,318 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 708,804 shares.The stock last traded at $11.74 and had previously closed at $11.84.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RFP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Resolute Forest Products in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 3.08.

Resolute Forest Products ( NYSE:RFP Get Rating ) (TSE:RFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Suzanne Blanchet acquired 13,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.01 per share, with a total value of $199,633.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Lafave sold 7,600 shares of Resolute Forest Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $104,652.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,658,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,601,000 after buying an additional 403,019 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,537,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,725,000 after buying an additional 93,490 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,645,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,132,000 after buying an additional 88,175 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,415,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,849,000 after buying an additional 410,600 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,257,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,201,000 after buying an additional 66,913 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

