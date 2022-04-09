Reviewing Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) and Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON)

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) and Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Clovis Oncology and Kronos Bio’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clovis Oncology $148.76 million 2.48 -$264.52 million ($2.31) -1.12 Kronos Bio N/A N/A -$151.08 million ($2.75) -2.55

Kronos Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Clovis Oncology. Kronos Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clovis Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Clovis Oncology and Kronos Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clovis Oncology 0 1 1 0 2.50 Kronos Bio 0 0 3 0 3.00

Clovis Oncology presently has a consensus target price of $4.88, indicating a potential upside of 88.22%. Kronos Bio has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 370.09%. Given Kronos Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kronos Bio is more favorable than Clovis Oncology.

Risk and Volatility

Clovis Oncology has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kronos Bio has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.8% of Clovis Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.5% of Kronos Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Clovis Oncology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.2% of Kronos Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Clovis Oncology and Kronos Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clovis Oncology -177.82% N/A -49.99% Kronos Bio N/A -37.45% -33.60%

Summary

Kronos Bio beats Clovis Oncology on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clovis Oncology (Get Rating)

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. As of 4/6/18, Rubraca® (rucaparib) is also approved by the FDA for the maintenance treatment of adult patients with recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer who are in a complete or partial response to platinum-based chemotherapy. FDA granted regular approval for Rubraca in this second, broader and earlier-line indication on a priority review timeline based on positive data from the phase 3 ARIEL3 clinical trial. Biomarker testing is not required for patients to be prescribed Rubraca in this maintenance treatment indication.

About Kronos Bio (Get Rating)

Kronos Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients. The company planned registrational phase 3 clinical trial of ENTO in combination with induction chemotherapy in acute myeloid leukemia patients with NPM1 mutations. It is also developing KB-0742, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of cyclin dependent kinase 9 for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

