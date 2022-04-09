Reviewing Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) and Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART)

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) and Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Delcath Systems has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integra LifeSciences has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Delcath Systems and Integra LifeSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delcath Systems -721.72% -174.36% -82.22% Integra LifeSciences 10.96% 16.93% 7.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Delcath Systems and Integra LifeSciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Delcath Systems 0 0 2 0 3.00 Integra LifeSciences 1 4 3 0 2.25

Delcath Systems currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 275.00%. Integra LifeSciences has a consensus price target of $76.14, indicating a potential upside of 18.66%. Given Delcath Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Delcath Systems is more favorable than Integra LifeSciences.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Delcath Systems and Integra LifeSciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delcath Systems $3.56 million 14.21 -$25.65 million ($3.63) -1.76 Integra LifeSciences $1.54 billion 3.46 $169.07 million $1.98 32.41

Integra LifeSciences has higher revenue and earnings than Delcath Systems. Delcath Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Integra LifeSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.6% of Delcath Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of Integra LifeSciences shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of Delcath Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Integra LifeSciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Integra LifeSciences beats Delcath Systems on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Delcath Systems (Get Rating)

Delcath Systems, Inc., an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects. Its clinical development program for HEPZATO includes the FOCUS clinical trial for patients with hepatic dominant ocular melanoma to investigate objective response rate in metastatic ocular melanoma; and the ALIGN trial, a Phase 3 clinical trial for intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma. The company also provides HEPZATO as a stand-alone medical device for sale under the CHEMOSAT Hepatic Delivery System for Melphalan trade name for medical centers to treat a range of liver cancers in Europe. Delcath Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Integra LifeSciences (Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services. It also sells approximately 40,000 instrument patterns, and surgical and lighting products to hospitals and surgery centers, as well as dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices. In addition, the company provides regenerative technology products for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds; and surgical tissue repair products for hernia repair, peripheral nerve repair and protection, and tendon repair. Further, it offers skin and wound repair, plastics and surgical reconstruction products, bone grafts, and nerve and tendon repair products. The company offers its products directly through various sales forces and other distribution channels to the hospitals, integrated health networks, group purchasing organizations, clinicians, surgery centers, and health care providers in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

