Reviewing FlexiInternational Software (OTCMKTS:FLXI) and BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC)

FlexiInternational Software (OTCMKTS:FLXI – Get Rating) and BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

FlexiInternational Software has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BigCommerce has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares FlexiInternational Software and BigCommerce’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FlexiInternational Software N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BigCommerce $219.85 million 6.82 -$76.68 million ($1.07) -19.33

FlexiInternational Software has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BigCommerce.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for FlexiInternational Software and BigCommerce, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FlexiInternational Software 0 0 0 0 N/A BigCommerce 0 7 10 0 2.59

BigCommerce has a consensus price target of $35.87, suggesting a potential upside of 73.44%. Given BigCommerce’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BigCommerce is more favorable than FlexiInternational Software.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.3% of BigCommerce shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of FlexiInternational Software shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.7% of BigCommerce shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FlexiInternational Software and BigCommerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FlexiInternational Software N/A N/A N/A BigCommerce -34.88% -27.52% -12.10%

Summary

BigCommerce beats FlexiInternational Software on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

FlexiInternational Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

FlexiInternational Software Inc. develops, markets, and supports back office accounting software solutions for companies in banking and credit union, insurance, financial services, and other service industries worldwide. The company offers offers FlexiFinancials suite that consists of FlexiLedger, a core repository of financial transactions; FlexiPayables, an accounts payable module; FlexiPurchasing to track and streamline the purchasing processes; FlexiAssets, a fixed assets module; FlexiProjects that manages, tracks, and analyzes project costs, budgets, encumbrances, and status; FlexiFDW, an event-driven data repository; and FlexiReceivables for companies to manage and track their receivables. It also provides FlexiTools applications to customize FlexiFinancials, such as FlexiDesigner to customize the FlexiFinancials Suite GUI using an interactive visual design editor; and FlexiDB that allows the customization of the Flexi database structures. In addition, the company offers FlexiInfo Suite that consist of FlexiWorkflow, an application that is integrated with various FlexiFinancial modules; FlexiImaging that provides integration with various third party imaging solutions, including Microsoft SharePoint; and RenovoFYI, a Web based financial report writer. Further, it provides FlexiIntegration suite that consists of FlexiAPIs that provide real-time, synchronous access to functional components within the FlexiFinancials Suite of applications; FlexiNetExchange to provide a seamless integration with Jack Henry's Silverlake core banking solution, Synergy Workflow, and Synergy Imaging; and FlexiImport/Export Wizard that allow users to import and export data. Furthermore, the company offers consulting, training and education, and support services. It has strategic partnerships with Acturis; and Jack Henry & Associates. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Shelton, Connecticut with additional locations in Naples, Florida; and Surrey, United Kingdom.

BigCommerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 60,000 online stores across industries. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

