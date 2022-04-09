Reviewing Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) and Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI)

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) and Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Comstock Holding Companies and Keppel REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock Holding Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A Keppel REIT 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Comstock Holding Companies and Keppel REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Holding Companies $31.09 million 1.38 $13.61 million $1.64 3.14 Keppel REIT $161.20 million N/A $179.48 million N/A N/A

Keppel REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Comstock Holding Companies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.2% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 70.9% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Comstock Holding Companies and Keppel REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Holding Companies 43.77% 109.96% 41.47% Keppel REIT N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Comstock Holding Companies has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Keppel REIT has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Comstock Holding Companies beats Keppel REIT on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. develops, operates, and manages properties in the greater Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment provides management services to a range of real estate owners and businesses that include various commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented developments. The Real Estate Services segment provides a range of real estate services in the areas of strategic corporate planning, capital markets, brokerage services, and environmental and design-based services in the Mid-Atlantic Region. Its environmental services group offers consulting and engineering services, environmental studies, remediation services and site-specific solutions for projects. The company was formerly known as Comstock Homebuilding Companies, Inc. and changed its name to Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. in June 2012. Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Keppel REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Keppel REIT is engaged in the investments in a portfolio of commercial real estate and other real estate-related assets. Its portfolio includes office and commercial towers and financial center buildings. The company was founded on November 28, 2005 and is headquartered in Singapore.

