Reviewing United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) & Amcon Distributing (NYSE:DIT)

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI – Get Rating) and Amcon Distributing (NYSE:DIT – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.3% of United Natural Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.5% of Amcon Distributing shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of United Natural Foods shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.7% of Amcon Distributing shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares United Natural Foods and Amcon Distributing’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Natural Foods $26.95 billion 0.09 $149.00 million $3.82 11.08 Amcon Distributing $1.67 billion 0.06 $15.55 million $26.99 6.15

United Natural Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Amcon Distributing. Amcon Distributing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Natural Foods, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for United Natural Foods and Amcon Distributing, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Natural Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Amcon Distributing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares United Natural Foods and Amcon Distributing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Natural Foods 0.84% 16.92% 3.34% Amcon Distributing 0.92% 20.88% 8.43%

Risk and Volatility

United Natural Foods has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amcon Distributing has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

United Natural Foods beats Amcon Distributing on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Natural Foods (Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc. engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada. The Retail segment derives revenues from the sale of groceries and other products at retail locations operated by company. It offers food and non food, frozen, perishables, bulk, body care products, and supplements. The company was founded by Michael S. Funk and Norman A. Cloutier in July 1976 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

About Amcon Distributing (Get Rating)

AMCON Distributing Co. engages in distribution of consumer products. Its products include cigarettes & tobacco products, candy & other confectionery, beverages, food service, groceries, paper products, automotive, health and beauty care products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products in the central, rocky mountain, and southern regions of the U.S. It also provides a range of programs and services to assist customers in managing their business and profitability. The Retail Health Food segment operates twenty two health food retail stores located throughout the Midwest and Florida. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

