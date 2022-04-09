Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Reviva Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Reviva Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 180%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Reviva Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.76). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.73). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Reviva Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

RVPH stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,828. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.85. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $9.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $51,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 82.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 15,152 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 17.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is RP5063, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as completed Phase I clinical trials to treat bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentionÂ-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia or Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease psychosis, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

