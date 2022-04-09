ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.11

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.11 and traded as high as $1.18. ReWalk Robotics shares last traded at $1.16, with a volume of 172,995 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ReWalk Robotics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ReWalk Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.27.

ReWalk Robotics ( NASDAQ:RWLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 213.48% and a negative return on equity of 16.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ReWalk Robotics news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II bought 154,810 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.01 per share, for a total transaction of $156,358.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 584,046 shares of company stock valued at $599,173 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RWLK. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in ReWalk Robotics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ReWalk Robotics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ReWalk Robotics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ReWalk Robotics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RWLK)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.

