Rightmove (LON:RMV) PT Lowered to GBX 610 at Barclays

Rightmove (LON:RMV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from GBX 630 ($8.26) to GBX 610 ($8.00) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

RMV has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rightmove to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 600 ($7.87) to GBX 630 ($8.26) in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 795 ($10.43) to GBX 800 ($10.49) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 710 ($9.31) to GBX 740 ($9.70) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 655.56 ($8.60).

Get Rightmove alerts:

Shares of LON:RMV opened at GBX 645.60 ($8.47) on Tuesday. Rightmove has a twelve month low of GBX 557.40 ($7.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 810 ($10.62). The firm has a market cap of £5.45 billion and a PE ratio of 30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 644.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 696.44.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $3.00. Rightmove’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.35%.

In other Rightmove news, insider Peter Brooks-Johnson sold 2,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.60), for a total transaction of £15,173.28 ($19,899.38).

Rightmove Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.