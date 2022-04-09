Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 5,300 ($69.51) target price on the stock.

RIO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,500 ($72.13) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group to a sell rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($55.08) target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.70) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,700 ($87.87) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,780 ($75.80) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,636.92 ($73.93).

Shares of RIO stock opened at GBX 6,138 ($80.50) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,750.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,167.77. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,354 ($57.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($90.18). The company has a market capitalization of £99.46 billion and a PE ratio of 6.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a GBX 352.32 ($4.62) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.69%.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 10,485 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,494 ($72.05), for a total value of £576,045.90 ($755,470.03).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

