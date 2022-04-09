Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Given New GBX 6,100 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 5,900 ($77.38) to GBX 6,100 ($80.00) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,100 ($66.89) to GBX 4,850 ($63.61) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,348.63.

RIO stock opened at $80.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $59.58 and a 12 month high of $95.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.56.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $4.785 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 308.2% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

