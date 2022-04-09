RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Cut to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have C$26.50 price objective on the stock.

RIOCF has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.75 to C$26.50 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Shares of RIOCF stock opened at $19.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.36. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $20.63.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.0664 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 3.87%.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

