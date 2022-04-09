RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF (NYSEARCA:RFDA) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF (NYSEARCA:RFDA – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 1.38% of RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RFDA opened at $47.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.32. RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF has a 12 month low of $41.32 and a 12 month high of $48.79.

