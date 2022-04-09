Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,638 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $7,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OKE. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 289.5% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 203.0% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 221.2% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 5,427.3% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

OKE opened at $71.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.06. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $72.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.80.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 111.31%.

Several brokerages recently commented on OKE. Wolfe Research cut ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.64.

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

