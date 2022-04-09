Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.28% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $9,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 19,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Terri F. Graham sold 3,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $121,479.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $176,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,946 shares of company stock worth $3,416,200. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SFM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Gordon Haskett increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.83.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $34.75 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $34.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.72 and its 200 day moving average is $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

