Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,907 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $6,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 201.4% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 129.8% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 248.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $73.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.94. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.66 and a 52 week high of $80.36. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 11.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.83%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PFG. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

Principal Financial Group Profile (Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.