Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 56.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,767 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 36,980 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $7,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in STERIS by 1,272.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in STERIS by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in STERIS by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in STERIS by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $249.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.20 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $234.05 and its 200 day moving average is $230.14. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $188.10 and a 1 year high of $250.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.08%. STERIS’s revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. STERIS’s payout ratio is 59.52%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.14.

In other STERIS news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.10, for a total transaction of $442,683.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,491 shares of company stock worth $4,031,469. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About STERIS (Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.