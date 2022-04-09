Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $5.84 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,027 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $5,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,107,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,143,000 after buying an additional 736,144 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,362,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,222,000 after buying an additional 685,481 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,863,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,849,000 after buying an additional 646,545 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 186.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 621,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,289,000 after buying an additional 404,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1,630.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 344,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,579,000 after purchasing an additional 325,043 shares during the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LBRDK opened at $139.01 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $132.58 and a 1-year high of $194.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.83.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

