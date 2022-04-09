Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $7.50 Million Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,160 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.05% of Hasbro worth $7,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Gratus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 130,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,071,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $84.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.46. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.16 and a 12-month high of $105.73. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HAS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.38.

Hasbro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.