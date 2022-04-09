Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 48,016 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,016 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.21% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $6,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 40.9% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 29.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000.
Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $53.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.93. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.21 and a fifty-two week high of $63.83.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
About Prestige Consumer Healthcare (Get Rating)
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.