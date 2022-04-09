Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 48,016 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,016 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.21% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $6,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 40.9% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 29.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $53.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.93. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.21 and a fifty-two week high of $63.83.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

